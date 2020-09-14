‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Renewed for Seasons 13 and 14

RELATED STORIES

The Dr. Oz Show has been renewed for Seasons 13 and 14, keeping the long-running syndicated talk show on the air through the 2022-2023 TV season.

The series, which is hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, will continue to air on top market stations across the country, with its 12th season premiering Monday, Sept. 14.

“Fox Television stations renewing The Dr. Oz Show for Seasons 13 and 14 underscores the ongoing value the show delivers for local broadcast stations,” John Weiser, Sony Pictures Television’s president of first-run television, said in a statement.

Reflecting on the renewal, Dr. Oz added, “I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy, while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time.”

The Dr. Oz Show carried on through the COVID-19 pandemic, producing 55 original shows during the height of the industry’s shutdown and the country’s quarantine procedures.

“We are so excited to be back in Season 12 with all new shows focused on the issues viewers care most about,” including breaking COVID-19 news, and stories of racial injustice and bias in healthcare, said executive producer Amy Chiaro.

The Dr. Oz Show premiered in 2009. Starting the following year, the show was nominated for five Outstanding Talk Show/Informative Daytime Emmys, winning the award four times. Oz himself has received 10 nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host, of which he won three.