The brutal reality facing Zverev after crushing loss

It was a match of high drama, if not high quality.

Men’s tennis finally has a new grand slam champion, its first in six years, but Dominic Thiem’s five-set win over Alexander Zverev was hardly an exhibition of classic strokeplay.

Instead, it seemed neither man quite knew how to close it out. Zverev, in particular, will rue his missed opportunities, having become the first man in 71 years to lose a US Open final after winning the first two sets. He served for the match at 5-3 in the fifth set, but wilted under the pressure.

Not that Dominic Thiem was without fault. The Austrian seemed to have had momentum on his side when he broke in the first game of the fifth set, only to immediately drop his own serve. He also served for the match at 6-5, but couldn’t convert as he began to cramp.

In the end, it was almost a case of last man standing.

“It wasn’t a match of great quality, but it was a great battle,” Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

“For Thiem to get himself back into it, both mentally and physically, was fantastic. In the end, it came down to a battle of wills and belief.

“You couldn’t have asked for a better spectacle, even without a crowd it delivered in every aspect.”

For Zverev, it was a case of so near and yet so far in his first grand slam final. A perennial under-achiever at majors, in 2020 he’s now made the semi-finals of the Australian Open, followed by the final in New York.

And yet, having seemingly had one hand on the trophy, the loss is certain to be crushing. The tears at the presentation ceremony confirmed as much.

“There’s two possibilities for Zverev,” Woodbridge explained.

“Either he doesn’t recover, or he gets better from it. But you have to make that decision almost within an hour of getting off the court.

“He has to realise he actually overcame some of his weaknesses in this tournament, like when he came back from two-sets to love just to get to the final, and he advanced further than he ever has at a slam.”

For so long regarded as Zverev’s weakness, especially under pressure, his serve once again let him down when it counted in New York.

“He needs to technically re-build his serve,” Woodbridge said.

“Under pressure, his second serve is a massive weakness, and that permeates through the rest of his game, and also his mental state.

“If he can fix the second serve technically, and it will take some work, then everything will be so much easier for him, and I think he will be able to win multiple majors.

“But it’s a real problem right now, it’s his Achilles heel and it needs to look very different.”

Questions will be asked about the speed of Zverev’s second serve, which dropped to around 120kph at various stages in this match.

But Woodbridge says that’s actually not the major problem.

“It’s more the double faults and the timing of them,” he remarked.

“He served for two-sets to love and threw in two doubles, and lost his first break. For me, that was a key moment when Dominic would have had a sense of where Zverev was at.

“Then there were two doubles in the fifth set tie-breaker, and you can’t give that many points away at key stages at that level. And you can see it coming a mile away. When you’re up the other end against Zverev, you know you’ve got a chance.

“When you’re playing Roger (Federer) or Rafa (Nadal) or Novak (Djokovic), they don’t give you those free points, that’s what has to tighten up.”

Woodbridge also explained how Zverev’s approach in the third set let Thiem back into the match.

“Tactically, he has to be more aware of how to win five set matches when he has his opponent down,” the 22-time grand slam champion said.

“Two-sets to love today, and he got defensive. He started pushing the ball around the court, almost hoping Thiem would hand it to him.

“You have to win those matches, that’s where he has to improve to go all the way.”

For Thiem, the first man born in the 1990s to claim a major title, the win is a monkey off his back. Having lost two French Open finals to Rafael Nadal, and an Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic, this was very much his biggest opportunity to date.

With Nadal and Federer absent, and Djokovic effectively eliminating himself last week, Thiem suddenly faced the pressure of being the favourite for the title for the first time.

And according to Woodbridge, the experience of his three finals defeats stood him in good stead against Zverev.

“Winning your first slam is very much a case of reaching a summit, and realising that you’ve done it, and then having to reassess how to do it again, and understanding what it’s all about,” he said.

“Today was all about Thiem having been in those other finals. Without a doubt that got him across the line.”