The Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dream Suites

Earlier this summer, Nintendo released the Dream Suites update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, allowing you to visit a version of anyone’s island, without being able to make any changes to it. By inputting a Dream Address, you can visit someone’s island via a dream and you don’t even need that player to be online to let you in. This is a safer option for players who don’t want to worry about others ruining their town (or stealing their fruit!).

Now that the floodgates have opened, the talented (and hard-working) Animal Crossing community have put together some impressive-looking islands, all of which you can visit right now by using their Dream Addresses. In this list, we’ll go through the best Dream Suites we’ve come across, and we’ll include their Dream Addresses so you can visit them, too! Before that, let’s give a quick refresher on how to access Dream Suites.

Visiting Dream Suites

We go into more detail about Dream Suites in this guide, but if you just need a refresher, we’ll briefly run through how they work here. Get in your bed inside your home, and pick the option to go to sleep after you lie down. Once you do, you’ll be transported to a dream sequence, where you’ll encounter Luna the aardvark (or anteater?). Here, you can select the “I want to dream” option, and you’ll be able to input whichever Dream Address you desire. Doing so will take you to that Dream Suite, where you can explore and possibly gather inspiration for your own island.

Now that you’re all caught up, let’s get into the best Dream Suites in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Aika Island (DA — 1182-7179-4326)

Let’s start things off with a spooky Dream Suite. Aika Island, by creator Garrak, is unnerving and uncomfortable, but that’s what makes it special. Aika Island isn’t in your face with the horror imagery — it’s more subtle. The more you explore, the more creepy things you’ll come across. Take the basement of one of the houses close to Resident Services, for example. It’s packed with scarecrows surrounding a child’s drawing of a cat.

On the top floor is what seems to be a child’s room, with creepy drawings and dolls. Then, if you head outside, you’ll find several mailboxes with mail in them, surrounded by balloons. Each individual item might not sound scary, but the way they’re arranged gives them an ominous presence, and it’s incredibly well done. If you like the spookies, go check this one out.

Habogad (DA — 1835-9374-5238)

Kaley’s Habogad is a magical place, full of moons, colorful flowers, and a ton of personality. It’s tough to categorize Habogad, since it’s got a healthy mix of artistic statues, some spooky elements in the graveyard, and a magical touch here and there. Scattered around are items a fortune-teller would enjoy, like a cauldron and a crystal ball. Whatever you do, make sure you visit the library area on to the northwest of Resident Services.

Merry Island (DA — 8177-8001-9938)

Merry Island, by creator Jenna, is just that: A merry island. It’s a peaceful place, with an absolutely stunning creek design found throughout. One of the spots toward the south is reminiscent of a Japanese courtyard, with a pond and bamboo trees to match. You won’t find anything scary here, but what you will encounter are some fancy mushroom umbrellas toward the eastern side of the island that give it a fantastical touch.

Butter Chicken Island (DA — 5551-4749-9732)

With a name like Butter Chicken Island, you might be expecting to see wild chickens running around, but that is not what creator Macharo had in mind with this one. Instead, you’ll find a varied island with an immense color palette, which makes it almost feel like a candy store. In fact, throughout the whole island is a train track, as well as colorful balloons, and even a treasure trove in the northeastern section. We don’t even want to think of the number of hours it must have taken to put this island together.

Ama Island (DA — 1497-1926-1474)

You don’t generally see circuses in video games, but Ama Island, by creator Anko, is a welcome exception. Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t have a lot of “circus” items in it, so Ama had to get creative when giving Anko that authentic circus feeling. You’ll find a tent, bubblegum machines, and a slew of knickknacks scattered around the island to make it look authentic. Even the music sounds like something you’d hear at a circus, which is a testament to how much work it was to put this together.

Denny’s (DA — 9342-4522-3579)

Maybe we’re just hungry over here, but we wanted to give a shout out to Tomatatoro’s Denny’s. That’s right, the entire island is themed around the restaurant chain, Denny’s. When you arrive, you’ll find arrows that point you in the direction of the restaurant, with well-made logos and ice cream cones along the path. In front of the restaurant’s entrance is a host and even a menu to get you started, along with some outside seating sections. Then, once inside, you’ll find a realistic recreation of Denny’s — from the checkerboard walls to the decorations and seating. It’s a unique theme that deserves a spot on this list simply for being different.

Hakuhoto Island (DA — 2557-1607-2056)

Nearly every aspect of Hakuhoto Island is impressive. The way its creator, Glasses Mochinou, put everything together makes the island feel lived in, thanks to the intricate design. The island features a Japanese theme and includes a busy city portion with little shops and an almost claustrophobic feeling. But there’s also a beautiful natural-looking section with lots of greenery and bamboo trees that stand out against the busy city. There are a lot of islands that are based on rural Japan, but Hakuhoto is one of the best we’ve come across.

Endor (DA — 0564-4827-3374)

Endor, by creator Holy94, is not Star Wars themed, but instead is a great recreation of the world of Harry Potter. Again, the creator made use of what they had with this one, and the ideas work very well considering the game doesn’t include the exact items you might need. For instance, there’s a Quidditch area, but the goalposts are represented by bug nets, and instead of a dragon on top of Gringotts Bank, the user placed dinosaur bones in front of the building to get the point across. You’ll also find some classrooms, the maze from the Triwizard Tournament, a portion of Hogwarts castle, and even Platform 9 3/4.

New Hyrule (DA — 9114-1462-2579)

Here’s yet another island inspired by an existing IP. This one is called New Hyrule and is based on The Legend of Zelda. Creator Daega did an incredible job with this one, making it feel just like Hyrule. It would have been easy to use the default grass in the game, but Daega opted to go the extra mile and make custom grass that resembles the SNES 16-bit graphic style. Aside from that, you’ll find treasure chests, a giant version of Hyrule Castle, heart containers, and some excellent Zelda-inspired music around the island. Even if you aren’t into Zelda, this one is worth checking out.

Valmour (DA-6385-9845-1203)

Last but not least, we wanted to highlight Kyle’s Valmour, which is an island that is inspired by a European forest with a mix of Gothic architecture. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’re limited with what you can do, but the creator of Valmour did a fantastic job — particularly with the forest sections. This is mostly due to the custom floor-design patterns, which include rocks, dirt, and different grass types. This is another island that feels like a living world, and its creator deserves credit for the hard work that went into making it.

