Tesla investors wonder what’s next after wild ride and then a tailspin

“Companies that start raising money because they can on a repetitive basis tend to lose the loyalty of investors involved,” said Irwin. “I think they’re savvy enough to know that and I just don’t expect a reckless approach from Tesla on its access to capital.”

I may be bearish on Tesla, but I’m definitely not telling people to short Tesla Craig Irwin

Irwin is bearish on the electric car maker and has a price target of US$150 on the stock. The reason its valuation is skewed, he said, is because investors have bought into Elon Musk’s belief that the cars’ full self-driving software will go from being valued at the current mark of US$7,000 to well-over US$100,000. “I’m not a believer,” Irwin said.

However, Irwin does see some good news ahead that will please Tesla’s long investors. He suspects Musk will, by early 2021, announce a mini car to target the European market. An entry into India could also prove to be another positive catalyst for the stock. Irwin said entering those markets would be just as important to the company’s fundamentals as its move into China was.

“Is it enough for me to justify the stratospheric valuation? No,” Irwin said. “But there’s fundamental progress that’s going to be made. I may be bearish on Tesla, but I’m definitely not telling people to short Tesla.”

