Tencent says will open a regional hub in Singapore for Southeast Asia By

© . Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
HONG KONG () – Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent (HK:) said on Tuesday it would open a new office in Singapore that will be its regional hub for Southeast Asia.
“The new office is a strategic addition to our current offices in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand,” the company said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.