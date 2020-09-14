Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry ‘Hand Embroidered’ Blanket for Daughter Daisy Dove

The ‘Fireworks’ singer takes to her Instagram account to share a picture of the personalized gift from the Grammy-winning songstress, whom she used to beef with.

–

Taylor Swift has nothing but love for Katy Perry. The “Folklore” artist, who used to be beefing with the “Swish Swish” hitmaker, has apparently sent a personalized gift to Katy after the latter gave birth to her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

On Monday, September 14, Katy took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a beautiful “hand embroidered” blanket from Taylor. “Miss [daisy and dove emojis] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” Katy wrote in the caption. “hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenage.”

<br />

In addition to the blanket, Taylor sent Katy and Orlando a note which apparently she sent on May 3. That means Taylor sent the gift a month after the couple announced that they were expecting a daughter.

It’s nice to see Taylor and Katy’s sweet interaction after years of beefing. The two singers reportedly started feuding over backup dancers. However, in May 2018, Katy put an end to their tension of her Reputation Tour.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Katy spoke of Taylor on “Kyle & Jackie O Show“. “And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

The two also shared a hug while collaborating for Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019. “She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to the – like an actual olive branch – to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” Taylor shared on “Capital Breakfast” in June 2019. “From that point on we’ve been on good terms.”