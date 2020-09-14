Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry an Embroidered Blanket for Baby Daisy

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Katy later said on the Kyle & Jackie O Show. “And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

In 2019, the stars teamed up for Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, during which they shared a hug. “She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to the – like an actual olive branch – to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” the Grammy winner explained on Capital Breakfast in June 2019. “From that point on we’ve been on good terms.”