Tara Sutaria provides us with Monday motivation for fitness



Young diva Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular faces in the ad world. The actress is barely two films old and yet has several brand endorsements in her kitty. She’s much in demand in the ad world as she knows how to be fit and fabulous.

She’s known to practice yoga and stretching exercises daily as they help tone the body and even boost immunity levels. The actress often posts pictures on her Instagram where we see her doing the perfect asanas. Her posts inspire us to start our week on a fitness note. Check out these two throwback clicks of the actress where she’s passionately working out and flaunting that perfect bod.



Start off your week with some fitness motivation from #TaraSutaria. pic.twitter.com/NBUd4itIo2

— Filmfare (@filmfare) September 14, 2020

Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Ek Villain 2 alongside Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. She will also be seen in the remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 which marks the debut of Ahaan Shetty.