Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert Calls David Adefeso ‘Disgusting’ In Leaked Texts

Vincent Herbert, the ex-husband of Tamar Braxton, called her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, “disgusting” in leaked texts — following his claims of domestic violence.

Last week, Adefeso claimed that Tamar beat him during their relationship — but sources have said (and have been saying for some time) that Adefeso was abusive and controlling.

Vincent said that he had witnessed tape of Adefeso threatening to kill “Logan’s mother,” and wanted Tamar and Logan’s belongings out of his home.

“After I make sure Tamar and Logan’s belongings are cleared out of your home, there is no need to contact you, nor for you to never contact Logan. I trust that you will have her watch that’s in your car, various boxes in Logan’s room, and everything else packed neatly so we can have this done privately and quickly.”

Adefeso’s abusive behavior allegedly rears its ugly head in Tamar’s upcoming WeTV show. He is reportedly worried about how he has been portrayed.