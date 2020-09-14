Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert Calls David Adefeso ‘Disgusting’ In Leaked Texts

Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert Calls David Adefeso ‘Disgusting’ In Leaked Texts

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Vincent Herbert, the ex-husband of Tamar Braxton, called her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, “disgusting” in leaked texts — following his claims of domestic violence.

Last week, Adefeso claimed that Tamar beat him during their relationship — but sources have said (and have been saying for some time) that Adefeso was abusive and controlling.

Vincent said that he had witnessed tape of Adefeso threatening to kill “Logan’s mother,” and wanted Tamar and Logan’s belongings out of his home.

