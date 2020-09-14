Tahira Kashyap’s birthday post for Ayushmann Khurrana is all things love and sweet!

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday today. The actor is in Chandigarh with his family, prepping for Abhishek Kapoor’s next film, where he plays a cross-fit althelte. The actor may not be in the mood to indulge himself on his birthday, as he has to get the perfect body for the role, but his family is doing it best to make this day memorable for him.

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for the actor. She also gave us a glimpse of how she brought in her husband’s special day. Tahira shared a picture with her husband, where Ayushmann’s face is smudged with cake and she’s sweetly licking it off his cheeks. She captioned the picture saying, ‘Having my cake and eating it too @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate.’

We're in love with the click.







Now that’s one sweet message for the actor by his soulmate. The Khurranas certainly give us couple goals.