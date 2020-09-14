Sydney Swans stand down Elijah Taylor

Sydney Swans rookie Elijah Taylor has been stood down by the club, after being charged by Perth police.

Taylor will face court later this month, charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm.

He’s accused of attacking his girlfriend in a Perth hotel on the weekend.

The 19-year-old will face a family violence hearing in Perth Magistrates Court on September 30.

Swans CEO Tom Harley says the club is treating the matter seriously.

“We are extremely disappointed to have one of our players in this position,” Harley said.

“As a result of the serious nature of these charges, coupled with Elijah’s failure to abide by club directives on a number of occasions this year, we have made the decision to stand him down from all club commitments immediately. We will review this position as the situation unfolds.

“We believe this is the most appropriate course of action giving respect to all involved, and in light of the impending court proceedings.

“This is a difficult situation and one we will work with relevant experts and authorities to navigate.

“The club, together with the AFL, will ensure Elijah and those involved receive the appropriate assistance and support.

“Finally I would like to reiterate that our club has very strong values, which include respect, tolerance and a condemnation of violence, especially against women. We expect everyone at our club to uphold these values without compromise.”

Last month Taylor was suspended for the rest of the season, after his girlfriend was caught in his hotel room, in breach of the AFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

MORE TO COME.