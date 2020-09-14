Suncorp Super Netball finals schedule locked in

The schedule for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball finals series has officially been locked in.

The competition revealed today the entire finals series will take place across south-east Queensland over a three week period next month.

The finals series will commence on Saturday 3rd October at 1pm AEST when 1st takes on 2nd in the major semi-final, while the minor semi-final will take place on the Sunday between 3rd and 4th at 1pm AEDT at the same venue.

The preliminary final will take place on Sunday 11 October at 1pm AEDT with the loser of the major semi-final to decide between Nissan Arena and USC Stadium for the desired venue.

The teams who finish 1st and 2nd will announce their preferred venue for the preliminary final at the conclusion of Round 14.

Mwai Kumwenda of the Vixens and Sarah Klau of the Swifts challenge for the ball (Getty)

The grand final will then take place at Nissan Arena in Brisbane on Sunday 18 October at 1pm AEDT.

Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said plenty of time went into the planning of the finals series to ensure teams have the appropriate time to recover and prepare.

“It’s exciting to confirm that Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast will play host to the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball Finals Series – all teams have played matches at both Nissan Arena and USC Stadium throughout the season so there will be a level of familiarity there,” he said.

“We have taken guidance from our clubs in spacing the finals matches over three weeks after the condensed home and away season to ensure all teams involved in finals have adequate time to recover and prepare.

“We would like to again thank the Queensland Government for its immense support of this season, and also the Brisbane City Council for supporting the 2020 Grand Final.”