Steve Martin Comes Up With Hilarious Solution to Stay Recognizable While Wearing COVID-19 Mask

WENN

Revealing that he always feels ‘anxious and unsettled’ whenever he goes outside with a mask on, the comedian shares the hilarious way to make sure that people still recognize him.

–

Steve Martin is bringing in the fun when promoting the use of face masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Making sure he will be recognizable while adhering to the health protocols, the “Father of the Bride” star came up with a hilarious solution that he shared with his fans on his social media account.

On Saturday, September 12, the 75-year-old actor took to his Twitter account to share a picture of him wearing a blue surgical mask and sunglasses. Not stopping there, he put a name sign over his head which read “Steve Martin” and also features an arrow pointing down to his face.

“I always wear a mask when I go outside,” the comedian wrote alongside the ticklish picture. Explaining the reason behind his comical invention, he elaborated, “But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution.”

Steve Martin showed life hack to stay recognizable when wearing a face mask.

A number of Steve’s celebrity friends were quick to catch on his joke. “Star Trek” actor George Takei cracked, “I tried this trick, too! But no one believed I was Steve Martin.” Another funny man Jimmy Kimmel added, “the old ‘arrow-through-the-head’ know-how is finally paying dividends!” Rapper Ice-T chimed in, “Ok… @SteveMartinToGo has a solution for those of you who feel wearing a mask is losing a bit of yourself…”

Steve Martin’s famous friends respond to his funny tweet.

Steve’s tweet has since been shared over 57,000 times and was liked by more than 527,000 users. It additionally collected positive responses. “I might do that as well, but mine will say Steve Martin also”, “Oh thank god!! I had no idea it was you.. Also you should put one on your banjo, just in case they mistake it for a guitar” and “YOU’RE DEFINITELY One of my all time favs!” were some of the feedback he got.

Steve Martin received positive comments from fans.

Steve was the latest celebrity highlighting the importance of wearing the protective equipment during the pandemic. In late August when making an appearance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga incorporated face masks into each of her stage outfits. Weeks before that, Jennifer Aniston slammed the politicization of masks wearing as she urged her fans and followers to stay healthy and safe.