St George-Illawarra interim coach Dean Young poised to leave Dragons: report

After being turned down for the Dragons top job interim Saints coach Dean Young is poised to quit the club.

St George-Illawarra recently appointed former Penrith and Brisbane coach Anthony Griffin as its coach next year leaving the club great out in the cold.

Young is now tipped to join incoming North Queensland coach Todd Payten’s staff as an assistant, according to News Corp.

New Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. (Getty)

The assistant coach has been linked to NRL rivals Wests Tigers, Newcastle and the Warriors but is still officially under contract with the Dragons. It’s said the Knights and Cowboys are favourites to sign the 2010 premiership hero.

Young was an assistant coach under Paul McGregor before being named interim coach, and he has another year remaining on his current Dragons contract.

It’s understood St George wanted to keep Young around and groom him as a possible successor to Griffin.

Young and Griffin have a close relationship and the club would ideally like to see him stay for the remainder of his deal but won’t stand in his way if he lands a job elsewhere.

Young’s father Craig is a club director.

Young has no guarantee to stay at Dragons

If Young joins Newcastle he could take the place of David Furner, who is almost certain to sign as an assistant to Trent Barrett at Canterbury.

While Young’s departure is something the club wants to avoid, star Matt Dufty expressed disappointment about another assistant’s exit from the club.

Shane Flanagan won’t be at the club next year under Anthony Griffin with the premiership coach still having another year of punishment to serve as an assistant.

Dufty said Flanagan helped him become a better NRL player this year.

“I’d have a few good games and then have a few games off. Flanno has coached a team to the premiership and he knew what qualities I had to work on,” Dufty said.

“He has been a very influential part of my year and I’ll be a bit upset if he leaves.”