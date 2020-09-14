Sources: Gojek and Grab have resumed talks for a merger at the behest of shareholders including SoftBank, after Masayoshi Son threw his weight behind a deal (Financial Times)

Financial Times:

Sources: Gojek and Grab have resumed talks for a merger at the behest of shareholders including SoftBank, after Masayoshi Son threw his weight behind a deal  —  South-east Asia’s biggest start-ups consider merger as coronavirus lockdowns hit business,nbsp; —  Gojek and Grab, south-east Asia’s …

