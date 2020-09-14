Shilpa Shetty Kundra asks us to start our day with yoga

Shilpa Shetty Kundra swears by yoga and that’s the reason that even today she has an hourglass figure. The actress often even imparts her knowledge and learnings of yoga with the netizens.

Today Shilpa Shetty Kundra has posted something really enlightening about the simple exercise of balancing and how it can bring fruitful changes to our body. The actress shared a picture of herself balancing herself on one leg and arms stretched right above her head. While this asana, called Vrikshasana or the tree pose looks easy, holding it for a few seconds and doing it the right way is what brings the correct effect on the body. And hence this is where balance becomes the key factor. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has spoken about the importance of balancing in these asanas and what great effects it can have on one’s body.

The actress speaking about Vrikshasana commented, “Balance is the ability to control your body’s position, whether stationary or while moving. It is a key component of fitness; along with strength, endurance, and flexibility. Vrikshasana, or the tree pose, is a kind of Hatha yoga asana that works on enhancing the body’s balancing abilities. It strengthens the thighs, calves, & ankles; and helps improve focus. The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg also helps strengthen the ligaments and tendon of the feet. More importantly, it helps build self-confidence and self-esteem because it aligns & calms the body, mind, & spirit. Dedicate a few minutes to yoga every morning to give you a boost of energy to start your day.”



Point taken Shilpa.