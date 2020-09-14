See All of Zendaya’s Euphoric Fashion Week Looks Through the Years

The world is her runway.

Zendaya knows a thing or two about how to rock a red carpet. Year after year, the actress keeps finding new ways to outdo herself when it comes to her classic and edgy ooks. She’s always been a celebrity that remains ahead of the trend, and fashion week is always a new opportunity for her to strut her stuff.

Ever since she stepped on the scene, the Euphoria star has found a way to keep all eyes on her when she’s at any fashion week event. She also has never stuck to just one style. Every year she finds new ways to evolve. From bright jewel tones to more toned down beiges, there isn’t a dress that Zendaya can’t take and make her own.

We’ve rounded up some of her most daring and fun NYFW looks, and they did not disappoint. From chic and stunning to cute but coy, Zendaya is the celeb with the best style sense.