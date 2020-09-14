Save up to $370 on iPad Pro in today’s best deals, plus Anker iPhone accessories, more

Today’s best deals include iPad Pro up to $370 off, plus Anker accessories, and meross HomeKit products from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save big on iPad Pro

Amazon offers the latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $850 in Silver. That’s down $49 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The larger 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 1TB model in Silver is also being discounted to $1,434 at checkout as part of today’s sale from its usual $1,499 price tag.

Those looking to save further will want to consider going with Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. B,amp;H is continuing to offer notable discounts on 2018 models with as much as $370 off. One standout is the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + LTE 64GB model at $799. That’s down $350 from the original price and matching the best we’ve seen.

Anker and eufy smart home gear

A fresh batch of Anker deals at Amazon is headlined by the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $190. Regularly $250, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. eufy’s new Security Smart Lock Touch delivers an all-in-one solution to bring your front door into the 21st century. Aside from its sleek design, notable features here include a myriad of ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, touchscreen 4-digit codes, via the app, or even a physical key. It’s safe to say that eufy checked all the boxes here. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Save on meross HomeKit accessories from $16

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories starting at $16 for the Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug. Down from its usual $20 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, saves you 20%, and is only the second discount we’ve tracked so far.

Packing two independently controllable outlets, this dual-outlet smart plug expands your Siri setup with out-of-the-box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more.

Beats Solo3 Headphones now $159

Amazon is offering price cuts on various Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, including more rarely discounted colorways like Club Yellow, to $159. That’s 20% savings from the regular going rate and in-line with most of our previous mentions this year.

Beats Solo3 may not be the latest pair of Apple-backed headphones on the market today, but there’s still a lot to like here at today’s reduced price tag. Notable features include Apple’s W1 chip with up to 40-hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with Fast Fuel, you’ll be able to get 3-hours of playback with just 5-minutes of charging.

Sony 55-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV at $400 off

Amazon is offering the Sony 55-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 Smart UHDTV for $1,500. Down from its $2,300 list price and $1,900 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available.

Sony’s latest 4K OLED packs the ability to use just about any smart home platform you desire. It has AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for Apple users, built-in Google Assistant for those in the Android ecosystem, and even Alexa control if you prefer Amazon’s speakers. It truly works with all platforms, making it super simple to add to any household. The 4K OLED display offers “over 8 million individually controlled pixels” to deliver deep color reproduction for a high-quality experience. You’ll find four HDMI ports to hook up your entire home theater with ease.

