russian skyfall nuclear missile could circle world for years warns UK genera

He was speaking at a rare media briefing about the UK Government’s review of foreign and defence policies, reports the Telegraph.

“Moscow is testing a subsonic nuclear-powered cruise missile system which has global reach and would allow attack from unexpected directions,” Gen Hockenhull, Chief of Defence Intelligence, said.

Powered by a nuclear source, the weapon would have “a near-indefinite loiter ” in the atmosphere above Earth.

Security experts believe the missile is the 9M730 Burevestnik missile, which NATO has labelled SSC-X-9 Skyfall, which is also the title of a James Bond film.

The blast killed seven people and triggered a spike in radiation levels in the local area.

They included a tested hypersonic glide vehicle – labelled Avangard – built to sit on an intercontinental ballistic missile that piggybacks it into the atmosphere.

Its aerodynamic design enables it to sail on the top of the Earth before zeroing in on targets.