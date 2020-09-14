Home Entertainment ‘RHOBH’ Not Surprised Denise Richards Left The Show

‘RHOBH’ Not Surprised Denise Richards Left The Show

Bradley Lamb
Last week, it was revealed that Denise Richards would not be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the rest of the cast were not shocked to learn of her exit.

 “Nobody was surprised really Denise didn’t want to return. Most of them didn’t think they’d ever see her again after filming the season,” a source told HollywoodLife. “They felt she skipped a lot of things and grew frustrated with her.”

