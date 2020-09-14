‘RHOBH’ Not Surprised Denise Richards Left The Show

Last week, it was revealed that Denise Richards would not be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the rest of the cast were not shocked to learn of her exit.

“Nobody was surprised really Denise didn’t want to return. Most of them didn’t think they’d ever see her again after filming the season,” a source told HollywoodLife. “They felt she skipped a lot of things and grew frustrated with her.”

Denise was caught up in a storyline with Brandi Glanville. Brandi claimed she had an affair with Denise behind her husband’s back — but Denise says it’s all a lie.

Brandi claimed that Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Denise allegedly hit her with a cease and desist.

“She sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her,” Brandi said at the time. The ladies were also allegedly upset because Denise blocked Brandi from attending the reunion.