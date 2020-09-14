Report: Daryl Morey will be under review from Rockets owner

The Houston Rockets will be evaluating the franchise following the playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and even Daryl Morey’s job will be under review, according to a report.

The Rockets lost 119-96 in Game 5 against the Lakers on Saturday in their Western Conference semifinals series. It was the second straight year that the Rockets lost in the second round of the playoffs.

On Sunday, Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes reported that general manager Daryl Morey would be under review by owner Tilman Fertitta.

Morey, 48, has been the Rockets’ GM since 2007. The team has made the playoffs for eight straight years under him. That span coincides with his acquisition of James Harden, which is one of the best trades in recent NBA history.

Though Houston has not broken through for a championship under Morey, they have been among the best teams in the league the last several years. They arguably were the second-best team in the league for a few seasons, behind only a historically brilliant Warriors squad.

A thorough review of the franchise makes sense, but getting rid of a successful GM like Morey would be a mistake. As it stands, the Rockets will already be making at least one big change.