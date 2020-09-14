Relive 16 of the Biggest Fashion Week Scandals On and Off the Runway

After Anna missed Giorgio’s Milan Fashion Week show in 2014, the designer spoke out. And while he didn’t mention the Vogue editor in chief by name, many assumed he was referring to Anna.

“There are some who prefer to snub the Giorgio Armani show and go to Paris,” he said, per WWD. “She took an airplane, dumped Mr. Armani and went to Paris.”

According to the outlet, he then added, “Why should I always be the moron [translating from an Italian expletive] to be penalized because of a person, who, for better or for worse, like or dislike it, is powerful? I feel penalized. She said she was sending her people. But if you go to see your dentist and he puts you in the hands of his assistant, what’s your reaction? They told me ‘She went to see the Privé in Paris; she has no time to see the ready-to-wear in Milan.’ She is influential and powerful. But, perhaps, I’m influential as well.”

In a statement shared with WWD, Vogue Communications Director Hildy Kuryk said “Anna has the greatest respect for Giorgio Armani and everything he has done for Italy and fashion worldwide.”

“Unfortunately, with the fashion calendar now running for more than a month, there are some shows that Anna is not able to attend,” the statement continued.