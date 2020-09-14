Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love & Asks For Joint Custody Of Their Children

Ray J and Princess Love have been through a lot over the course of their relationship, but two divorce filings in the same year might take the cake.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Ray J filed for “dissolution of marriage” today, and is requesting for the judge to grant joint custody for their two children. If y’all recall, this is not the first time divorce papers have been filed in the Norwood household!

Princess was ready to sign them papers back in early May, and she officially filed to divorce Ray J after alleging that he left her stranded with their daughter in Las Vegas. Despite the very public dispute, Princess dismissed the divorce filing just two months later.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #PrincessLove and #RayJ are having a rocky few days, after Princess aired her husband out for allegedly leaving her stranded in Vegas. _____________________________________ Now, Princess is telling her side of the story. She says Ray tried to convince her to move to Vegas, and when she declined his request, he got a little upset. Princess also says she no longer wants to be married. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 21, 2019 at 10:13pm PST

Ray and Princess were living separately after the incident, but Ray spoke highly about his wife in a press conference back in July.

“I’m back with the kids right now so I’m just really excited about my daughter’s birthday coming up this weekend,” he said. He even spoke about having to quarantine for 14 days due to being in the studio when the pandemic started.

“My wife has been supermom, and she wasn’t having that so she just wanted to make sure that I was good. We’re taking it one day at a time.”

