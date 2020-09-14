Prosser Renders ‘Actual’ AirTags Design, Will ‘Likely’ Be Announced Tomorrow

Mixed-record leaker Jon Prosser has today revealed supposedly design-accurate renders of Apple’s long-awaited AirTags, via a new video on YouTube channel Front Page Tech.

Apple has been believed to be working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that is designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting users locate them directly in the Find My app.

Prosser’s 3D renders have apparently been closely based on videos and images of “actual AirTags.” He claims to have not posted the original videos to protect his supply-chain sources.

There is no logo on the front of the device, and all product information is etched into a polished silver metal disc on the rear. The final product is reportedly “just a tad larger than a bottle cap.” The design is not far from the design envisioned by many concept artists.

The device has no mounting system built-in. Prosser says that a “keychain that has a little leather pouch on it that you can just slip your AirTag into” will be sold separately. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has similarly said in the past that ‌AirTags‌ will be available with a small leather case.

Prosser went on to say that the ultra-wideband U1 chip will facilitate much of the AirTag’s functionality, and it will be coming to “most if not all of their products in the future,” with the plan seemingly being to make the U1 chip “part of their entire ecosystem.” The U1 chip premiered in iPhone 11 models last year, but beyond improved AirDrop, much of its utility has yet to be realized.

Prosser stated that it is “likely” that ‌AirTags‌ will be unveiled alongside the HomePod mini tomorrow. Both products are “technically ready,” and “in terms of production schedule, they are done, and could possibly be announced.” Previous leaks have suggested that ‌AirTags‌ are already in full production, so an announcement tomorrow does not seem to be out of the question. Prosser said he did not have information about retail pricing.

He also reinforced claims that the iPhone 12 and AirPods Studio will not appear at Apple’s event tomorrow, with the focus instead residing on the Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, and ‌iPad‌ 8.

Last week, Prosser leaked a range of information about Apple’s expected lower-cost Apple Watch, which is also alleged to arrive at Apple’s event tomorrow.

It is worth noting that Prosser inaccurately claimed that new Apple Watch and ‌iPad‌ models would be announced via press release on Tuesday of last week, but on other occasions, he has shared accurate information about Apple’s product release plans.

Prosser said he plans to make similar renders to show off the design of ‌AirPods Studio‌ in the immediate future.