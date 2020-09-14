Prince Andrew ‘Airbrushed’ Out Of Prince Philip’s Birthday Celebrations Amid Epstein Scandal!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Prince Andrew has reportedly been ‘airbrushed’ out of Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebrations, following ongoing allegations linking him to the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking ring.

The prince will not be invited to major events for the birthday next June and according to The Daily Mail, the organizers of a celebratory royal photo exhibition have allegedly been told to exclude pictures of him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR