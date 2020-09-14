Polyient Games innovative dual-state token sale kicks off tomorrow By Cointelegraph

Polyient Games innovative dual-state token sale kicks off tomorrow
The Polyient Games Founders Key, or PGFK, token sale begins Sep. 15, with a strictly limited 12,000 of the tokens up for grabs. This follows an August pre-sale during which the company sold an initial 500 tokens.
Each PGFK will be a non-fungible token, or NFT, with a twist. Using a smart contract called the “Particle Bridge”, holders can convert the PGFK into 1,000 fungible particles (XPGP). These particles will be the utility token for the Polyient ecosystem.
