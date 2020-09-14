Picture Proof: Ranveer Singh Back on the Sets

Ranveer Singh is without a doubt one of the biggest stars of this generation. He has done several hit films and his enigmatic personality just makes him a favourite among the audience. Ranveer has a pleasant persona and everyone who meets him falls under his charm. Today, we snapped the star as he stepped out to shoot for the first time post lockdown phase.

Just like the other celebs, Ranveer had stayed away from work because of safety reasons and also because of the industry being shut for a long time. But now, as things are going back to normal, we spotted Ranveer at an ad shoot flaunting a royal blue attire. Later, the actor was even clicked heading for a dubbing session in an all-black look. Check out the pictures below.