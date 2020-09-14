Photos that prove Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap complement each other

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap is a couple that proves that one needs to stick with their partner through thick and thin to have a strong relationship. Childhood sweethearts, Ayushmann and Tahira dated for a long time before they got married. They are proud parents to two kids, Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana and know how to balance out their personal and professional life with utmost ease. Ayushmann celebrates his birthday today and on the occasion, we thought about lining up 10 pictures of the couple that prove that they add so much to each other’s lives, not just emotionally, but also in photos. Take a look…