People Wish J.K. Rowling Dead Over New Book About Cross-Dressing Murderer

Written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, ‘Troubled Blood’ centers on the disappearance of a woman who is believed to be a victim of a ‘transvestite serial killer.’

J.K. Rowling has rubbed the LGTQ community the wrong way again. The British author, who has been dubbed a transphobe due to her comments about transgender, has renewed the criticism after it is revealed that her upcoming new book will be about a cross-dressing serial killer.

Titled “Trouble Blood”, the book is written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith and is the fifth installment of her mystery series “Cormoran Strike”. While not much is known about the book, reviewer Jake Kerridge noted that the story centers on the disappearance of a woman who is believed to be a victim of a “transvestite serial killer.” Per his assessment, Jake says that the moral of the book is “never trust a man in a dress.”

This, naturally, drew outrage among Internet users as “RIP J.K. Rowling” started trending on social media. Many even wished that the “Harry Potter” author would die for real, with one saying, “rip jk rowling… she ain’t dead but boy i wish she was.” Someone else wrote, “I wish that the hashtag wasn’t a troll and she was genuinely dead.”

“high key wish @jk_rowling was actually dead so we can all burr her TERF ass and never have to hear from her again #RIPJKRowling,” another commented. “Oh JK Rowling isn’t actually dead. Damn, got my hopes up there for a moment,” an individual was disappointed that Rowling isn’t actually dead.

Rowling has yet to respond to the criticism, though some people have come to her defense by pointing out that no one should ever wish for someone’s death no matter what they do. For instance, one person said, “I don’t like JK Rowling much, but I would never stoop so low as to wish someone dead. That’s a sick mind who relishes such things.” Another echoed the sentiment, “I don’t care what your opinion is, you do NOT wish or presume somebody dead just because you don’t agree with them.”