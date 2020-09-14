Paul Rudd’s Face Mask PSA Is A Delight

“Masks? They’re totally beast!”
Me: I hate it when stuff is, like, too obviously geared towards a certain generation. I’m not that predictable, you know. I’m a mystery, an enigma!
Also me: *Sees Paul Rudd in a face mask PSA for millennials and immediately loves it.*
Paul teamed up with First We Feast for the new video, and it’s honestly a delight:
There’s a reference to Paul being 26, because who even knows at this point:
There’s lots of hip slang for us fellow youths, like “cap,” “fam,” and “beast.”
And, there’s even a reference to Paul’s previous foray with First We Feast — his highly memed Hot Ones episode.
But really, at the heart of it, is the important message that wearing a face mask can help keep people safe.
