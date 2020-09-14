Paul George reveals Clippers’ mindset after blowing Game 6

The pressure is growing on the Los Angeles Clippers after another blown lead in Game 6, but Paul George is insisting that the mood is good.

The Clippers blew a 19-point second-half lead, the second straight game they blew a double-digit lead in a closeout game. It means they will go to Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, and given the circumstances, the pressure on the team to avoid a historic collapse will be huge.

According to George, the team’s mood is positive, and there’s no panic despite the nature of the back-to-back losses.