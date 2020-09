Former Los Angeles Laker star Pau Gasol was very close with Kobe Bryant and still remains close with the NBA legend’s family today.

After spending plenty of time with the Bryant family since Kobe’s death, Gasol revealed on Sunday that he’s honoring Gianna Bryant in a very special way. The 40-year-old and his wife named their newborn daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol after Gianna Bryant, who also died in the tragic helicopter crash in January that killed her father and seven other people.