P2 Gold Todd Creek Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on the 2020 exploration program at its Todd Creek Property located within the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia.

The Todd Creek 2020 drill program has been completed, which consisted of three drill holes totaling 1,027 meters. Drill holes 1 and 2, totaling 802 meters, targeted the Yellow Bowl Zone, a lenticular sericite-rich gossan measuring one kilometer by three kilometers, which hosts numerous structurally- controlled copper and gold showings. Drill hole 3, 225 meters, tested a series of closely-spaced copper/gold showings in a zone located five kilometers southeast of Yellow Bowl. Assays will be reported on receipt.

The 2020 exploration program at Todd Creek also included an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over the northwest portion of the property and a satellite hyperspectral survey.

The Todd Creek Property covers an area of over 32,000 hectares and is located within the Golden Triangle, approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Stewart, BC and bordering the east side of Pretium Resources Inc.’s Bowser Claims. The western side of the Todd Creek Property covers a 12-kilometer by 3-kilometer corridor of altered lower Jurassic volcanic rocks which host at least four zones of gold-copper mineralization, known as Fall Creek, Ice Creek, Yellow Bowl and South zones. These zones are found in the same stratigraphy that hosts the nearby Brucejack, Snowfield and Goldstorm deposits.

Quality Assurance

Amanda Tuck, P.Geo is the qualified person responsible for the Todd Creek Property and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating thereto.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

