‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ Child Actress Quits ‘American Housewife’ After Five Seasons

Julia Butters, who plays quirky Anna-Kat Otto in the popular ABC TV comedy, will be replaced by ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ young star Giselle Eisenberg in season six.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Julia Butters has quit playing the kid on TV.

The young actress, who shone as Trudi Fraser in the Quentin Tarantino film, has exited popular ABC TV comedy “American Housewife” after playing quirky Anna-Kat Otto in five seasons of the show.

Butters will be replaced by Giselle Eisenberg, who played Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie‘s daughter in “The Wolf of Wall Street“, in season six.

Ironically, Butters’ scenes in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were all with DiCaprio, while Robbie also starred in the film as 1960s ‘It girl’ Sharon Tate.