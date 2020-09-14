Oculus Quest 2: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!

While Facebook has not officially stated that a sequel to the Oculus Quest is arriving soon, there are enough leaks and bits of information to safely guess that one is on the way. Several leaks of renders and images give us a glimpse of the likely design of the Oculus Quest 2. Facebook could also announce the next Oculus Quest at Facebook Connect, which is the new branding for what was once Oculus Connect. As there’s no official confirmation for details on the Oculus Quest 2 at this point, we’ve done our best to piece together information from leaks and the information that we have. Note that all images in this article of the Oculus Quest 2 are leaks of some kind and might not reflect the exact look and details of the system. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Oculus Quest 2 release date Details on a release date are scarce right now, as you’d expect from a device that hasn’t officially been announced. That being said, we expect to hear more about the Oculus Quest 2 at Facebook Connect on September 16, 2020. Facebook Connect is the new branding that Facebook is using for what was once known as Oculus Connect. When Oculus announced the original Oculus Quest in September 2018, the device then launched in Spring of 2019. There’s no guarantee that a follow-up headset will follow a similar timeframe, but there’s some precedent for Oculus hardware being announced in September and not coming out for several months. Oculus Quest 2 specs We don’t know all of the specs of the Oculus Quest 2 yet, but thanks to a leak by Facebook, we know some of the most important details about the headset.

Oculus Quest 2 TKTK Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Display 2K per eye (“almost 4K today”( Memory 6GB Storage Up to 256GB Ports USB-C (works with Oculus Link)

Headphone jack Wireless Wi-Fi

The Oculus Quest 2 smaller and lighter than the original Oculus Quest, though Facebook’s leaked video does not specify by how much. It also has a soft touch head strap that should be more comfortable. The screen of the Oculus Quest 2 is significantly better than that of the original. It has “almost 4K resolution” coming from 2K resolution per each eye, according to Facebook’s leaked videos. The Oculus Quest 20 has 50 percent more pixels than the original Oculus Quest. On the inside, the Oculus Quest 2 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, which should deliver a significant boost in performance when compared with the original Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest 2 has 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, according to the leaked videos, which should help you enjoy more games on your VR headset. Oculus Quest 2 price: How much will it cost? In terms of pricing, it’s hard to nail down the exact price of the Oculus Quest 2. It’s likely that Facebook won’t want to price people out of new hardware. The original Oculus Quest starts at just under $400. We’ll have to wait and see if Facebook has similar pricing for its next Oculus Quest. Even following the leaks from Facebook on September 14, we still don’t have pricing details for the Oculus Quest 2. Oculus Quest 2: Will it be delayed? Some reports indicate that the Oculus Quest 2 could be delayed, due in part to supply shortages and other issues related to the current global pandemic. Those reports, however, emerged in May of 2020, so they might not reflect the current status of the Oculus Quest 2. Facebook has a major event, Facebook Connect, on September 16, and videos of the Oculus Quest 2 have been accidentally leaked online by Facebook. While we don’t know if the headset is delayed, its announcement seems imminent. Oculus Quest 2: When is its next event?

Facebook Connect is on September 16, 2020. We expect major news about Oculus at this event. Facebook rebranded this annual event that was formally known as Oculus Connect. Major hardware announcements have occurred at Oculus Connect, so it’s fair to assume that major announcements will happen at Facebook Connect. Oculus Quest 2: What will its design look like?

The Oculus Quest 2 is a white headset that’s smaller and lighter than the original Oculus Quest. Leaked renders initially showed off the headset and its Touch Controllers and then leaked videos from Facebook added more details. The Oculus Quest 2 has a soft touch strap that should make it more comfortable to wear than the original Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest 2 appears to have some type of a physical lens adjustment system, but it appears different from that of the original Oculus Quest. There’s a chance that it has a few preset options to switch between rather than a physical slider. The Oculus Quest 2 has a USB-C port in the images and videos we’ve seen, which makes sense as the original Oculus Quest already features USB-C for charging and connecting to a PC for Oculus Link. The headset also seems to support wired headphones through headphone jacks. Oculus Quest 2: What games can it play? The Oculus Quest 2 can play all games from the original Oculus Quest. That means that every game confirmed for Oculus Quest will work on the new and improved Oculus Quest 2. The leaked videos from Facebook state that all previous games for the Oculus Quest will work on the Oculus Quest 2, but they do not mention any future games or any games exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 can also use Oculus Link, meaning you can play PCVR titles when the headset is connected to a PC with enough power to run PCVR. Oculus Quest 2: Does it work with Oculus Link“

The Oculus Quest 2 works with Oculus Link, allowing you to play PCVR games on your Oculus Quest headset when you connect it to a PC that can power PCVR. As outlined in Facebook’s leaked videos, you can connect the Oculus Quest 2 to a PC with a USB-C cable with the correct specs, just like you can with the original Oculus Quest. Oculus Quest 2: Is it backward compatible? Yes, the Oculus Quest 2 is backward compatible. Leaked videos from Facebook confirm that all games for the original Oculus Quest will work on the Oculus Quest 2. Oculus Quest 2: What controllers does the it use?

The Oculus Quest 2 has improved Touch Controllers. Facebook’s leaked videos state that the new Touch Controllers feature better ergonomics than those of the original Oculus Quest. An exciting time for VR