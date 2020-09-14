Oculus Quest 2 just got leaked by Facebook

Feds seize ‘counterfeit Apple AirPods’ that turn out to be OnePlus Buds
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has proudly announced that it has seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong. However, images published by the CBP clearly show that the earbuds are actually legitimate OnePlus Buds.
