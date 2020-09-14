NRL news, The Mole | Adam Blair’s grandmother dies while Warriors star stuck in Australian bubble

The Warriors have had to endure plenty in the season of COVID but spare a thought for veteran Adam Blair, whose heart was all but broken last week.

Blair’s grandmother, Ngahuia, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in New Zealand the very day the club sacked former coach Steve Kearney earlier in the season.

The former Kiwi Test star was extremely close to his mother’s mother and wanted to be by her bedside, but wasn’t able to even see her for the past two months due to COVID restrictions and the bubble.

Ngahuia died last Wednesday and again, Blair couldn’t even attend the funeral, watching it on his phone on Saturday on the way to the Captain’s Run before the clash with Cronulla.

His teammates wore black arm bands as a mark of respect but Blair kept his grief to himself.

“She was desperate to see him one last time but on Wednesday she said she couldn’t hang on any longer and a few hours later she was gone,” Blair’s wife Jess said.

“Poor Adam was just shattered – I don’t think I have ever seen him so sad.”

Warriors forward Adam Blair. (Getty)

MORRIS vs FLANAGAN RUMBLES AT SHARKS

He’s led Cronulla to the finals in both his first and second seasons as coach, but John Morris will be a man in the hot seat in 2021.

With former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan getting dumped by the Dragons last week for next season and with his suspension ending at the end of next year, there will be noise to bring him back to the Sharks.

Morris comes off contract at the end of next year and has yet to secure a new deal at the club.

But Sharks chairman Steve Mace knows that while Flanagan has some support, the majority of the club’s stakeholders don’t want him back at the club after he was sanctioned multiple times by the NRL.

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris. (Getty)

Flanagan’s return would have the potential to create vast cracks in the Sharks’ ranks.

Morris is a ‘cleanskin’ who has won over the respect of the players and fans – and at $300,000 is a bargain basement coach compared to Flanagan, who was on more than double that amount.

Morris lost strike centres Bronson Xerri and Josh Morris early in the year and many thought that would end the club’s finals hopes.

But the Sharks have been consistent and competitive despite plenty of injuries and Morris only needs a solid start to 2021 to earn that elusive new deal.

Michael Ennis and Shane Flanagan after the Sharks’ 2016 grand final win. (Getty)

BELLAMY FINDS LATEST ROUGH DIAMOND

No coach gets more value out of ‘no frills’ props than Craig Bellamy – and he may have found another winner in Lupe Tivalu.

A 21-year-old giant of Samoan heritage, Tivalu played for the Roosters in the Nines this year and made a solid impression.

COVID brought his year to a grounding halt but the big forward has attracted the attention of Storm scouts and will join the club on a two-year deal next season.

At 117kg, he has plenty of bulk and once Bellamy gets him fit and firing, he will be one to watch.

SHARKS SNARE YOUNG GUN PLAYMAKER

Cronulla has beaten a host of rival clubs to sign one of the most promising playmakers in Queensland.

Ryan Rivett, a tall 18-year-old five-eighth, starred in the Allan Langer Cup last week as Palm Beach Currumbin beat arch rivals Keebra High School.

Rivett was named in the Cup team of the year and has signed with the Sharks on a three-year deal.

He will play in the Burleigh Bears system next season before joining the Sharks full-time in 2022.