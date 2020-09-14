NRL news, State of Origin venues and dates confirmed: report

The venues for the 2020 State of Origin series have been reportedly been confirmed as rugby league’s annual showpiece event prepares for its maiden post-season feature.

Fox Sports’ James Hooper reports the three-part series will be played at Adelaide Oval, ANZ Stadium in Sydney and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane – in that order.

The first leg will kick off on November 4, with the remaining two fixtures be played in subsequent weeks on the 11th and 18th.

The NRL is expected to announce the news on Tuesday.

NSW Blues claim the 2019 State of Origin series. (Getty) (Getty)

Last week, New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler said he was not worried players may choose to sit out of the series due to less financial incentives in the COVID affected season.

Fittler is hoping to make it a hat-trick of series wins as Blues coach this year, and said he and his staff will be paying close attention to how players interview in the selection process.

“The one thing we’ve always gauged our selections on is picking players who we believe want to be there and want to play for the jersey, and it’s been one of the real successes of our team,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

Turbo needs to play to be picked for Origin: Final Whistle – Round 17