NRL news | State of Origin match payments, potential player withdrawals

State of Origin is the pinnacle of rugby league and if you’re picked for NSW or Queensland, it should be worn as a badge of honour.

But it seems the players are more interested in the exorbitant match payments that come with representing their state and country.

The representative stars have been told to expect a haircut this year given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting former players and some in the media to suggest those players who are available for selection might reject the chance to play.

Really? Are we seriously talking about players refusing the opportunity to etch their names into the history books and alongside some of the toughest to ever play the game, because they won’t earn the promised $30,000 cherry-on-top of each game?

I agree, they deserve to be rewarded for pulling on the iconic Blues or Maroons jersey, but they also need to appreciate the sacrifices being made by the supporters who pay their hard-earned money to follow the game. Times are tough for everyone.

The cost-cutting is already underway at Rugby League Central as the new NRL CEO, Andrew Abdo, is tasked with curbing spending to ensure the game remains financially viable, guaranteeing its long-term future and success.

The players might think they’re still on the gravy train of years gone by but times have changed in professional sport and I think for the better.

How are the die-hard supporters supposed to relate to these rep players complaining about an Origin payment going from $30,000 to $15,000 a game when they’re struggling to put food on the table for their families and pay the bills? What happened to the Players Association wanting to be “partners in the game”?

The RLPA was granted its wish by ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys, but now they want to kick up a stink because the players aren’t being fully remunerated. Give me a break!

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand the partnership between the RLPA and the NRL. If the bottom line is being affected by something like a pandemic, the knock-on effect is felt by everyone, including the players, because they are “partners in the game”.

The other issue at the moment is the willingness of the players to continue in the ‘bubble’ for another extended period while the State of Origin Series is played in November, because the Health Authorities won’t budge on their strict guidelines for the NRL to follow.

I’ve spoken to a couple of club chief executives who think the combination of a pay cut and another six weeks away from their families is enough for the players to question whether they really want to play for NSW or Queensland this year in rugby league’s showpiece.

It’s my understanding that the players involved with teams who don’t feature in the NRL finals series will be allowed to leave the ‘bubble’ and then return for the Origin series; it’s worth remembering these athletes have been under the restrictions since March.

What would you do?

The pay cut wouldn’t worry me but the six weeks away from my family and friends would be extremely tough.

However, if you’ve grown up playing or following rugby league, the chance to represent NSW or Queensland doesn’t come around every day.

If I was a State of Origin hopeful, I would do whatever it took to earn a coveted spot on the team.

Yeah, the short-term pain would be tough to deal with but the long-term gain would be absolutely extraordinary, given it’s something you’ve worked hard to achieve.

I have no doubt the majority of players will jump at the chance to enter the Origin arena but be warned: if you reject the chance to play for NSW or Queensland because of the money, it’s something the fans won’t forget anytime soon.

