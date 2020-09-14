NRL news, South Sydney locked in ‘big money’ contract standoff with Joseph Suaalii

Teen sensation Joseph Suaalii is reportedly locked in a contract standoff with South Sydney as the 16-year-old pushes for an upgraded multi-year deal with clauses in his favour.

Souths have had their hands full trying to lock down their prodigy while fending off plays from Rugby Australia who are keen to sway Suaalii to the 15-a-side game.

Last month, Suaalii sensationally backflipped on a multimillion-dollar deal with RA to remain at Redfern for at least one-more year after committing past his August 31st get-out clause.

Now the club faces a new challenge, with Suaalii reportedly asking them for an upgraded five-year deal with get-out clauses in his favour for years two to five.

Joseph Suaalii (Getty)

“What he wants is a five-year deal from the Rabbitohs but has rejected any approach in regards to that because he wants certain clauses in that, in his favour,” Danny Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“It’s a bit complicated but he wants an upgraded deal for 2021, and for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 to be at Souths but with get-out clauses in his favour. South Sydney won’t cop that. It’s not part of what they want.

“It’s a very unusual request but not completely unusual because in ruby there is apparently a three-year offer on the table for joseph. And in that situation, he wants a get-out clause in years two and three. It’s quite a remarkable thing for a schoolboy to be looking at this. It’s big money.”

A former clubman himself, Phil Gould empathised with Souths’ predicament revealing the type of deal Suaalii is reportedly gunning for only serves to weaken the club.

Souths’ Suaalii hail mary

“It can only happen at the detriment of the club,” Gould said. “You’re putting the club in a poor position.

“The player will only take up his option if he’s not worth the money. If he thinks he’s worth more he’ll go and put himself on the market and go get a release.”

Sharks great Paul Gallen was taken aback by the teenager’s gung-ho approach and believed if Suaalii backed himself that much he should take a page out of Sonny Bill Williams’ book and sign one-year deals.

“If he’s so confident in himself why doesn’t he just sign one-year deals?” Gallen said. “If he’s that confident in his ability and what he can do on the field, just sign a one-year deal and you’re off-contract every year anyway.

“The only person I can compare that to is Sonny Bill Williams. We all know Sonny Bill is out for Sonny Bill which I think everyone accepts. He signs one-year deals wherever he goes, if he’s good enough and wants to stay they’ll resign him for the money he wants. Otherwise, he can go somewhere else. Maybe Suaalii should look at something like that.”