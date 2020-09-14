NRL news, Boyd Cordner head-knock HIA, Roosters’ mental health concerns

Boyd Cordner played no further part in the Roosters’ clash against the Knights on Saturday after sustaining a head-knock midway through the first half, but it wasn’t due to concussion.

It has since been revealed that Cordner passed his HIA but was kept from returning to the SCG after the doctor assessing him had concerns for his mental health when the skipper began talking about his family during his test.

It was an emotional week for the Roosters skipper who was seen fighting back tears ahead of kick-off during a touching tribute to his cousin Joel Dark, who tragically died on Friday.

Having made the brave decision to lead his troops onto the SCG amid a turbulent week, doctors saw no logical reason why Cordner needed to return to play in his state, particularly with the Roosters comfortably in the lead.

Boyd Cordner went down hard at the SCG following an emotional week. (Getty)

“It was a decision that the doctor made on the spot because he was talking to Boyd as he was having his tests,” Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler told 100% Footy.

“After he finished them, Boyd as we know went through a very difficult week with his family, he started talking about his family to the doctor.

“At that moment the doctor decided, look I don’t think his mind if fully on this game. The scoreline was already in the Roosters’ favour. And the doctor called it, not on a concussion ruling, more on a mental health situation – that the captain of the team is talking about his family whilst the game was going on. He said okay I think Boyd needs a rest.

“That shows the kind of care that he Roosters show for their players. It was a fantastic decision by the doctor and I know its been well appreciated by Boyd and his family. He won’t shy away from that decision by the doctor. He’s in fact in favour of it.”

Boyd Cordner goes down with another head-knock at the SCG. (Getty) (Getty)

The Roosters have had concerns for their skipper’s health before a ball was even kicked this year, resting him from the World Club Challenge and opening two rounds of the season after a torrid history with concussion.

Now, four head knocks in the last 10 weeks has raised serious concerns for 28-year-old’s longevity in the game, as Paul Gallen explained Cordner was the type of player who may not know when to call time.

“Sometimes a player needs protection from himself. That’s what’s happened here. The doctor’s made a great decision because he wasn’t there mentally. He helped him make that decision because sometimes a player needs that sort of help,” Gallen said.

“His body is battered. Let’s take his head out of it for the moment. His body is very battered and bruised. He plays the game as tough as anyone I’ve ever seen.

Sterlo’s concern fo Cordner

“Sometimes players need protection from themselves. If the player is getting repeated head-knocks and repeated concussions maybe it is up to the game or someone within the club to say maybe you should consider retirement. I’m not talking about Boyd in this instance, but just in general. It’s a very tough conversation.

“You’re never going to see a boxer sitting there saying they want to quit. It’s up to the corner to throw the towel and to stop it for him.”

Cordner was reportedly cleared to return to training by medical staff on Monday and will likely be named in the extended squad on Tuesday as the club monitor’s his condition.

” I think that Boyd was cleared to train today which is great news,” Weidler said. “It will be up to Trent Robinson when Boyd goes through the testing process later this week whether he will play. He’s likely to be named in the side.

“Boyd knows its an ongoing concern for him, and it would be because it’s a very serious situation for any player in that instance. He’s going to have a limited career because he plays like a maniac on the field.”