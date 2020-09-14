NRL news, Boyd Cordner head-knock concussion, Peter Sterling flags concern

League legend Peter Sterling says Boyd Cordner’s latest concussion set-back should come as a “major concern” for the health of the Roosters skipper in light of his history with head-knocks.

There have been genuine fears for Cordner’s health around Bondi after the forward again went down heavy in the Roosters’ win over the Knights on Saturday night.

Cordner’s head hit the rock-hard SCG turf while attempting to ground a try, and failed to return to the field after HIA.

The Roosters had concerns for their skipper before a ball was even kicked this year, resting him from the World Club Challenge and opening two rounds of the season.

Boyd Cordner goes down with another head-knock at the SCG. (Getty) (Getty)

Now, four head knocks in the last 10 weeks has raised serious doubts over his inclusion in finals football, and Sterling says the club can’t afford to sit on the fence.

“Obviously, they will err on the side of caution with Boyd Cordnder,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports Sterlo’s Wrap.

“Trent Robinson was very strong after this game in saying that he could have gone back out there, there had actually been a winding in going down on the football. But the medical people made the right decision to err on the side of caution.

“They will monitor him very closely. It is a major concern when you’re starting to get a number of concussions in a short period of time. If worse came to worse, then sonny bill Williams becomes even more important to the club now because he would take his spot on the bench.

Cordner chokes back tears in touching tribute

“We’ve just got everything crossed, in what was a terrible week for Boyd Cordner, that he’ll be okay, go through all the protocols and that they will clear him to play in the weeks to come – because he’s their leader in so many different ways. But his health is our main concern.”

The night didn’t start any easier for the skipper when he was seen fighting back tears before kick-off during a touching tribute to his cousin Joel Dark.

Both the Roosters and Knights stood for a minute’s silence before play in a mark of respect for young league player Dark, who tragically died on Friday.