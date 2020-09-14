NRL news, Anthony Griffin eyes Josh McGuire for Dragons rebuild: reports

Incoming Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is reportedly eyeing Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire as he sets about a rebuild at the Red V.

Griffin was last week named as Paul McGregor’s successor at the Dragons and has reportedly wasted no time in pulling together his vision for the club.

Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler revealed that Griffin was eyeing a move on McGuire in a bid to strengthen the middle of the park.

“There’s whispers around the game that he’d really like Josh McGuire to be there because Anthony Griffin’s idea is to really toughen up the middle part of the St George team, he’s looking for middles,” Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

Josh McGuire (Getty)

“I know he’s been a fan of Josh’s.”

NRL guru Phil Gould, who worked alongside Griffin at the Panthers, believed the move was a likely scenario.

“They’re both from Rockhampton. They know each other pretty well. I can well understand that.”

Weidler also revealed Griffin has set about a cleanout in the coaching ranks, with assistant coach Dean Young considering a move up north.

New Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. (Getty)

“He’s also been busy cleaning out his coaching ranks,” Weidler said. “Shane Flanagan isn’t there anymore.

“It’s very likely that he [Dean Young] wanted to look around, it might be good for his career. I keep hearing that mail. The Cowboys initially that might be where he goes but there might be some other options for dean young as well to learn and grow as a coach.”