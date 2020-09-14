NRL bunker changes following Roosters no-try decision says Graham Annesley

NRL head of football Graham Annesley says he will look to improve the NRL bunker process after Roosters prop Lindsay Collins was denied a try against Newcastle.

The Roosters on Saturday night reminded the rest of the competition why they’re considered premiership favourites with a 42-12 thrashing of the Knights.

But many were left questioning why the bunker denied what appeared to be a certain try to Collins.

The bunker ruled no-try after Nat Butcher was deemed to have obstructed Newcastle defenders after playing the ball despite standing still and not moving from where the ball was played, as Collins muscled his way over the try-line.

NRL bunker rules Nat Butcher obstructed Newcastle defenders (Fox League)

Responding to the controversy, Annesley, at his weekly football briefing admitted the bunker made a clear “error”, after officials Jared Maxwell and Beau Scott had a difference of opinions on what the call should’ve been.

“I think that should have been a try. It should have been a try today, tomorrow, every day of the week it should have been a try,” Annesley said.

“It was an error by the Bunker and it was an error caused by the different views in the Bunker.”

Annesley then revealed he would be making moves over the coming days to try and improve the NRL bunker’s decision-making process.

“It’s something I have turned my mind to over recent weeks because it’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this happen.

“I’m currently reviewing the process. It’s a process issue and I think there are potential opportunities for us to potentially improve that process.

“I’ll be making moves internally to address that over the coming days.”

NRL Highlights: Roosters v Knights – Round 18

Penrith Panthers great Greg Alexander at the time of the decision disagreed on the bunker’s ruling and took particular at Maxwell for making a number of questionable decisions on the night.

“Tex Hoy went in front of Butcher and he didn’t really affect him as he still had a shot on Lindsay Collins,” Alexander told Fox League.

“Jared Maxwell got the first decision of the night wrong and he got that one wrong too. That is two crosses against Jared Maxwell tonight.

“I did think he was the best video referee, but he has just fallen off the perch. He is now no.2 or no.3.”

Tupou scores his 100th NRL try

Commented Andrew Voss added: “Butcher is the man playing the ball and he doesn’t move from where he played it.”

“So after Nat Butcher plays the ball is he meant to run forward or run back? What is he meant to do?

“Does he need to wear a hi-vis jacket for the defence to see him?”