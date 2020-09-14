Novak Djokovic speaks on US Open default, says he has contacted lineswoman involved

World No.1 Novak Djokovic says he has called the lineswoman involved in his US Open default to check up on her, but says he cannot promise a similar incident won’t occur again.

Djokovic’s default turned the US Open men’s singles draw on its head after he hit a ball towards the back of the court during his clash with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Speaking for the first time since his exit from the tournament, Djokovic admitted that he had acted in a similarly reckless manner on previous occasions in his career.

Novak Djokovic debates the US Open tournament referee before being defaulted. (AP)

“It’s not completely out of the blue,” he said in the press conference.

“I cannot promise or cannot guarantee that I will never ever do anything similar to that in my life.

“I’m going to try my best, obviously, but anything is possible in life.”

However, the 32-year-old did admit that he had accepted his unfortunate exit.

“The rules are clear. I accepted it and had to move on. That’s what I did,” he said.

