Nick Cannon Wants To Squash Eminem Beef

Bradley Lamb
Nick Cannon and Eminem have been beefing for years, but Nick wants to put it all behind them if Eminem would like to also.

The Cannon’s Class host sat down to chat with Fat Joe, who asked him about patching up their long-running feud.

“One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, ’cause like I said, I do respect his ability,” Nick said.

