Nick Cannon Wants To Squash Eminem Beef

Nick Cannon and Eminem have been beefing for years, but Nick wants to put it all behind them if Eminem would like to also.

The Cannon’s Class host sat down to chat with Fat Joe, who asked him about patching up their long-running feud.

“One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, ’cause like I said, I do respect his ability,” Nick said.

Fat Joe said he’d be happy to facilitate the chat between the two men.

“If you can do it, man,” Nick added. “I been trying to get…I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping, ’cause I think at the end two men need to really have that conversation.”

He continued, “While you at it, tell him to come…we’ll set up an exclusive Wild’n Out Detroit.”

Eminem has been avoiding Nick calls for peace, especially after Cannon released a series of diss tracks aimed at the Detroit rapper.