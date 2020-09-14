NHL confirms seventh straight week of zero positive coronavirus tests

For the seventh consecutive week, the NHL’s isolated bubble has protected all personnel from active coronavirus cases.

The league confirmed on Monday that 1,357 coronavirus tests administered over the past week returned zero positive results. It’s the latest indication that the ongoing conference finals and upcoming Stanley Cup Final will go on as scheduled and without any interruption caused by a virus outbreak.

Eligible NHL teams, officials and other individuals responsible for completing the 2019-20 season that halted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic relocated to temporary hubs in Toronto and Edmonton for the league’s restart plan. The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders joined the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in Edmonton for the conference finals series played at Rogers Place.

The Stanley Cup Final will also occur at Rogers Place.