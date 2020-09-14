NFL Week 1 grades from around the league

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The still-rebuilding Dolphins landed a difficult Week 1 assignment: encountering what promised to be a completely overhauled Patriots offense with Cam Newton. Not entirely dissimilar to the September 2008 game in Foxborough in which the Dolphins nuked the Pats with their wildcat concept, Josh McDaniels’ post-Tom Brady offense vexed Miami for 217 rushing yards. But for all the “How could the NFL let the Patriots sign Cam Newton?” takes, the Dolphins were down three points midway through the fourth quarter. In a Ryan Fitzpatrick three-INT game, that should not be considered a putrid defensive performance.

DOLPHINS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Bills (Sun.)