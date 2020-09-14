NFL Week 1 grades from around the league

With Week 1 moving into its Monday doubleheader, here are some odds and ends along with grades for each team from the first week of the NFL’s 101st season.
Another brutal Browns debut
Since the Browns’ 1999 reboot, their new head coaches are now 0-for-10 in Week 1. (FYI: Bud Carson was the previous Browns coach to win his debut, in 1989). Cleveland managed to out-rush and out-possess Baltimore — a team that dominated in 2019 on the strength of a record-setting ground game — yet still lost by 32 points. While Kevin Stefanski’s debut at least featured superior uniforms compared to the Freddie Kitchens and Hue Jackson openers, this was about as bad a start as possible given the Browns’ offseason expenses.
BROWNS GRADE: F | NEXT: vs. Bengals (Thu.)
Methodical drive shows additional Ravens growth
Up four in the second quarter, the Ravens strung together their longest drive in nearly 19 years — a 10-play, 99-yard march that keyed a second straight Lamar Jackson Week 1 blowout. But on this drive — the team’s longest since an Elvis Grbac-directed 99-yard sojourn in a 2001 wild-card game — Jackson gained zero rushing yards, and no Raven amassed a 15-yard run. Jackson hit wideouts Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin on 25- and 21-yard strikes, but the Ravens methodically broke down the Browns until J.K. Dobbins’ 3-yard TD. This all-substance journey hints at another step forward for Baltimore’s cutting-edge offense.
RAVENS GRADE: A | NEXT: at Texans (Sun.)
Schedule did Dolphins no favors
The still-rebuilding Dolphins landed a difficult Week 1 assignment: encountering what promised to be a completely overhauled Patriots offense with Cam Newton. Not entirely dissimilar to the September 2008 game in Foxborough in which the Dolphins nuked the Pats with their wildcat concept, Josh McDaniels’ post-Tom Brady offense vexed Miami for 217 rushing yards. But for all the “How could the NFL let the Patriots sign Cam Newton?” takes, the Dolphins were down three points midway through the fourth quarter. In a Ryan Fitzpatrick three-INT game, that should not be considered a putrid defensive performance.
DOLPHINS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Bills (Sun.)
Patriots taking risk with Cam Newton strategy
One of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, Newton looked healthy amid his new team’s throwback game plan for him. The 31-year-old QB totaled a game-high 15 carries — his most in a game since October 2014 — and 75 yards against Miami. While it was refreshing to see Newton look like a reasonable imitation of his pre-injuries form, he has undergone four surgeries since 2017. The Patriots will not be able to utilize Newton as a runner to this degree often; his extensive shoulder and foot troubles present too much risk.
PATRIOTS GRADE: B | NEXT: at Seahawks (Sun.)
The Packers are much more interesting when they let one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history sling it, and Rodgers’ Sunday aesthetics reveal a higher ceiling for the defending NFC North champs. Labeled as a declining passer, the 36-year-old Packer icon flung tight-window TDs to each of his top three wideouts. Those scoring throws had completion probabilities under 30%, per Next Gen Stats . The Packers gained the second-most yards (522) any team has against the Vikings in Mike Zimmer’s six-plus-year tenure. Rodgers showing this form, without a notable 2020 wideout addition, keeps the Packers as division favorites.
PACKERS GRADE: A | NEXT: vs. Lions
Vikings’ counterattack goes nowhere
Last season, the Vikings relied heavily on a bruising ground attack that heavily decreased their passing volume early in the campaign. Kirk Cousins’ seven completions for 95 yards entering the fourth quarter Sunday provides alarm bells, however, given Aaron Rodgers’ mastery in what became a Green Bay runaway. While Minnesota’s 24-point fourth stanza glamorized Cousins’ stats, the Vikings’ inability to keep up with the Packers is certainly a concern — considering the team’s thinner receiver situation after the Stefon Diggs deal.
VIKINGS GRADE: D | NEXT: at Colts
Bizarre win helps Bears delay QB controversy
The Bears converted 2 of 11 third downs, completed their comeback against a Lions team that was without its top three cornerbacks by game’s end and needed a dropped D’Andre Swift touchdown to steal a Week 1 win. Mitchell Trubisky made the necessary throws — particularly the precisely located game-winning drop-in to Anthony Miller — and he has now thrown three touchdown passes in four straight games against Detroit. But Chicago should not consider its quarterback situation remotely resolved. The Lions are not exactly known for defensive competence.
BEARS GRADE: B-minus | vs. Giants
Adrian Peterson averaged 1.9 yards per carry with the 2016 Vikings and did little in four games for the Saints a year later. But the indestructible Hall of Famer’s past three career stops have enhanced his legacy. Despite the Lions employing second-round picks D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson, Peterson — a Detroiter for all of a week — averaged 6.6 yards per carry in a 93-yard outing. The recent Washington cut thrived in a debut yet again, as he did in his midseason Cardinals opener (134 yards) and with Washington in 2018 (96). Rather than play out the string, the ball-carrying mercenary looks set to help yet another team.
LIONS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Packers
On a day when lock Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees largely failed to impress in their justifiably hyped matchup, Rivers showing a familiar gear exists should be a welcome sign for the Colts — even in a borderline disastrous Week 1 loss. Two Rivers INTs marred a 36-completion, 363-yard day in a game in which the Colts outgained the Jaguars 445-241, but the Colts oddly used a 22-46 run-pass ratio. Considering the Colts’ O-line talent, that should not happen. But their 38-year-old quarterback displaying he still high-octane capabilities adds a dimension the team lacked last season.
COLTS GRADE GAME GRADE: C-minus | UP NEXT: vs. Vikings (Sun.)
Jaguars rookie shows potential to replace Pro Bowlers
Although Gardner Minshew’s 95% accuracy day now gives him the highest completion percentage in Week 1 history, he is not a surefire long-term piece. No. 9 overall pick C.J. Henderson, the face of the Jaguars’ post-Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye cornerback corps, is in line to be one. Henderson aided Minshew, setting up a Jags TD with a first-half INT, and ensured the second-year QB’s outing would not be wasted when he prevented a T.Y. Hilton fourth-down grab to seal the win. Given the Jags’ litany of failures with top-10 picks in the 2010s, Henderson’s debut to start this rebuild is a major positive.
JAGUARS GRADE: A-MINUS | NEXT: at Titans (Sun.)
Injuries could sink Eagles quickly
The Washington Football Team possesses perhaps the NFL’s worst offensive personnel, yet the rebuilding outfit scored 27 unanswered points. Three Carson Wentz turnovers hamstrung Philadelphia’s defense, but that group lost defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry on Sunday. The Eagles’ D-line was already without starter Derek Barnett, and Philly’s offense is down Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle starter Andre Dillard for the season; Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders missed Sunday. Injuries lowered the Eagles’ 2019 ceiling and are again wounding a nucleus running out of time.
GRADE: D | NEXT: vs. Rams (Sun.)
Washington D-line exceeds hype
Parlaying a savvy December OT loss to the Giants into the No. 2 overall pick, Washington added a fifth first-round defensive lineman. Chase Young was present for Washington quickly realizing its immense pass-rushing potential; the ex-Ohio State phenom registered 1.5 of the team’s eight sacks Sunday. Washington preyed on a Philadelphia line missing three starters, and each of its top six D-linemen were in on the action. Tenth-year edge bastion Ryan Kerrigan led the way with two, giving him 92 for his career. That moved him past Dexter Manley into first place in franchise history.
GRADE: A | NEXT: at Cardinals (Sun.)
Seahawks smartly let best player run show
Usually asked to hand off more than a player of his caliber should, Russell Wilson capitalized on a rare green light in Atlanta. Seattle’s ninth-year quarterback completed 31 passes — the third-most of his career and his most in a game the Seahawks won. Wilson’s 31-for-35, 322-yard, four-touchdown day came when no Seattle running back eclipsed 25 yards. OC Brian Schottenheimer’s pass-first game plan may be a red herring, but it at least provides he and Pete Carroll some film of the offense’s capabilities when the NFL’s second-best quarterback is unleashed.
SEAHAWKS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: vs. Patriots
Falcons defense reverts to familiar form
Last year’s 6-2 finish — coming after Dan Quinn relinquished defensive play-calling duties — saved Quinn’s job. Ahead of Quinn’s sixth season, he and DC Raheem Morris saw GM Thomas Dimitroff allocate the franchise’s top two offseason resources to the defense by giving defensive end Dante Fowler a $16 million-per-year deal and drafting cornerback A.J. Terrell in Round 1. Atlanta allowing Wilson to complete passes at an elite rate, despite D-end Takk McKinley’s six QB hits, doubled as a grim glimpse of the burden Matt Ryan and Co. may still carry. The Falcons have not deployed a top-half DVOA defense in Quinn’s tenure.
FALCONS GRADE: D-plus | NEXT: at Cowboys
Jets QB yet to solidify long-term role
Sam Darnold collected 131 of his 215 passing yards via a short pass Jamison Crowder took for a lengthy touchdown and various fourth-quarter mop-up yards. Most of Darnold’s assignments will be easier than facing a top-tier Bills defense, and the Jets have failed to surround him with the kind of talent 2018 first-round mates Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson possess. But entering Year 3, the former No. 3 overall pick now lags well behind Jackson and Allen. The Jets, who may end up in QB territory in the 2021 draft, need a definitive answer on Darnold this season.
JETS GRADE: D-minus | NEXT: vs. 49ers
New Bills No. 1 wideout displays range
Deep Kirk Cousins-to-Stefon Diggs connections became frequent highlight fodder last season, but prior to 2019, the then-Vikings receiver operated as one of the game’s premier mid-range weapons. Diggs showcased the latter skill set in his Bills debut, lining up all over the formation and catching eight passes for 86 yards. It should not be viewed as a coincidence Josh Allen’s first 300-plus-yard passing day as a pro came with Diggs heading up Buffalo’s aerial hierarchy (nor was it likely a coincidence the Jets were involved).
Bills GRADE: B-plus | NEXT: at Dolphins (Sun.)
Raiders nearly fail friendly Week 1 task
Receiving the favorable draw of opening their season against a rebuilding Panthers team with a new quarterback and a coaching staff flooded with recent college instructors, the Raiders somehow allowed 30 points. They sacked Teddy Bridgewater once and posted just three QB hits, and the checkdown enthusiast with a below-average offensive line waged a shootout with Derek Carr. The Raiders, who are trying to snap a 17-year skid of bottom-half scoring defenses, need more — especially from defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who has yet to justify his top-five draft status.
RAIDERS GRADE: C-plus | NEXT: vs. Saints (Mon.)
Stripped-down Panthers surprisingly competitive
The Panthers’ top three coaches — head coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Phil Snow — never previously rose above the position coach level in the pros. Carolina cut two Pro Bowlers (Cam Newton and Greg Olsen), traded another (guard Trai Turner), saw a Hall of Famer retire (Luke Kuechly) and let its four-year No. 1 cornerback ( James Bradberry) leave in free agency. With other veteran starters gone too, Rhule’s staff fared quite well in outgaining a further-along Raiders team. Trevor Lawrence rumors will persist, but the Panthers showed plenty in their new regime’s debut.
PANTHERS GRADE: B-minus | NEXT: at Buccaneers (Sun.)
Tom Brady either needs more time, or a decline is real
Brady left a limited Patriots aerial corps for the weapon-rich Buccaneers but did not look any better with his new pass-catching crew. The Saints consistently hounded the 43-year-old passer, who made mistakes that cost the Bucs in a one-sided opener. The Saints may be Brady’s toughest divisional opposition in his 20-year career as a starter, and although the prized free agent signing was on-target with a few deep passes, he extended his pick-6 streak to three games. Brady will need more time after a pandemic-altered offseason, and the Bucs’ schedule does soften post-New Orleans.
BUCS GRADE: C-minus | NEXT: vs. Panthers (Sun.)
Superior Saints roster on display
The Saints have loaded up their roster to capitalize on what could be Drew Brees’ final season, and the team stifling the Buccaneers despite a mediocre Brees day conjures up images of the support Brady once received. Brees’ 160 passing yards were the fifth-fewest in his 15-year Saints career — among games he played throughout — but his defense and special teams covered for him with three turnovers. Brees’ teams have let him down in the playoffs, and for years, bottom-tier Saints defenses proved too much to overcome. Now, he may have the NFL’s best roster as Brady acclimates to a less stable infrastructure.
SAINTS GRADE: B-plus | NEXT: at Raiders (Mon.)
Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic nix the preseason, it wiped out OTAs and minicamps. DeAndre Hopkins had a handful of practices with Kyler Murray, but the three-time All-Pro receiver made the Texans look even worse Sunday. Hopkins’ 14 catches (for 151 yards) tied for the second-most in Cardinals history. The Cards had success when lining up their trade acquisition away from Richard Sherman; 10 of Hopkins’ grabs came with Emmanuel Moseley in coverage, per Next Gen Stats. Hopkins already in this form after next to no offseason should raise expectations for the Cardinals.
CARDINALS GRADE: A | NEXT: vs. Washington
49ers WRs deliver dismal performance
With George Kittle less effective after a knee injury, the 49ers could not rely on their wide receiver cast in what could be a costly loss. San Francisco’s wideouts combined for three receptions and 41 yards Sunday, limiting Kyle Shanahan’s options. The 49ers are down No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel until at least Week 4, and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk missed Sunday’s game as well. The 49ers’ current wideout crew is far worse than the one that prompted them to trade for Emmanuel Sanders last year. Fortunately for the reigning NFC champs, they draw the cornerback-deficient New York teams next.
GRADE: C-minus | NEXT: at Jets
Chargers lose another starter
All too accustomed to season-defining injuries, the Chargers lost another key starter Sunday. Developing linebacker Drue Tranquill suffered what is believed to be a broken ankle against the Bengals. He will join All-Pro safety Derwin James on Los Angeles’ IR list. Linebacker is one of the Bolts’ deeper positions. They drafted Kenneth Murray in Round 1 and have veteran Denzel Perryman and ex-Bengal Nick Vigil — the two of whom combined on a Joe Mixon lost fumble — but with O-linemen Mike Pouncey and Trai Turner already missing Week 1, ailments are again piling up.
CHARGERS GRADE: B-minus | NEXT: vs. Chiefs
Defensive investments provide positive returns
The Bengals deviated from a years-long trend of avoiding big-ticket free agents (or, essentially, any outside free agent requiring a modest payment) by signing several defensive starters this year. Additions D.J. Reader, Josh Bynes, Vonn Bell and Mackensie Alexander played Sunday and helped turn back two Chargers fourth-down tries and hold the Bolts to field goals on two other goal-to-go scenarios. Cincinnati ranked 30th in defensive DVOA in 2019 and 28th in 2018. The Bengals’ loss notwithstanding, Sunday represented a positive development for a long-overmatched unit.
BENGALS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Browns (Thu.)
Aldon Smith shows he can help Cowboys pass rush
Making his first appearance in an NFL game since November 2015, a bulked-up Smith re-emerged and showed he can be a key weapon for a restocked Cowboys pass rush. Not only did the former All-Pro register a sack and hit Jared Goff two more times, he shattered his single-game tackles high. Smith notched 11 stops — four more than his previous career-best outing. While the 30-year-old edge defender has a long way to go before proving he can be considered reliable, this was a surprisingly effective start.
COWBOYS GRADE: B-minus | NEXT: vs. Falcons (Sun.)
Rams’ lineup changeup pays off
Eric Weddle’s retirement was set to vacate a starting spot for Taylor Rapp, a 2019 rookie standout. Instead, rookie Jordan Fuller started alongside veteran John Johnson against Dallas. Relegating Rapp to a part-time role, and doing so without any discernible “Hard Knocks” contributions, the sixth-round rookie ended up leading the Rams in tackles (eight) and making Mike McCarthy pay for his strange aggressiveness. Fuller’s stop of CeeDee Lamb on the Cowboys’ fourth-and-3 gamble, over a chip-shot Greg Zuerlein game-tying field goal, preserved the Rams’ win. Yet another Ohio State DB success story.
RAMS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: at Eagles (Sun.)
Can Steelers finally put pieces together?
In Ben Roethlisberger’s previous two playoff games, top-10 Steelers scoring defenses gave up 45 points to the Jaguars and 36 to the Patriots. DVOA graded the Steeler defenses of the “Killer B’s” era more harshly, but Football Outsiders rated last season’s unit third by that measurement. The Steelers return 10 starters from that unit, with veteran backup nose tackle Tyson Alualu — a past Pittsburgh spot starter — set to replace Javon Hargrave. The potent Roethlisberger-Antonio Brown offenses did not have a defense like this to lean on, but Big Ben might have his sturdiest safety net since 2011 at his disposal.
WEEK 1: at Giants, 7:15 p.m. ET Monday
How will Giants contain Steelers aerial attack?
The Giants ranked 31st in pass defense DVOA last season; former Packers backup Kyler Fackrell was Big Blue’s only notable edge rusher addition. Although the Giants made a late-summer splurge for Logan Ryan, the ex-Patriot and Titan cornerback is set to function as a safety-slot corner hybrid. This will leave the Giants vulnerable opposite free agency addition James Bradberry and at safety when Ryan mans the slot in sub-packages. The Steelers’ combination of a future Hall of Fame quarterback, three returning wideouts and rookie size-speed freak Chase Claypool will present problems.
WEEK 1: vs. Steelers, 7:15 p.m. ET Monday
Despite losing Pro Bowler, Titans’ pass rush should improve
The Titans will face longtime defensive line starter Jurrell Casey on Monday, doing so after they traded him to the Broncos in a salary-dump move. But Tennessee’s pass rush looks stronger than its Casey-fronted 2019 version. The Titans won the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes, which will both help incumbent No. 1 edge cog Harold Landry and allow inconsistent addition Vic Beasley a role more suited to his talents. Tennessee will also have burgeoning standout Jeffery Simmons — a 2019 first-round D-lineman — set for a full season after he missed much of last year with an ACL tear.
WEEK 1: at Broncos, 10:10 p.m. ET Monday
Broncos’ new receiver nucleus set to debut
Becoming the first team since the 2003 Cardinals to draft wide receivers in the draft’s first two rounds, the Broncos will pair them with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. However, Sutton (shoulder) will be a game-time decision. And the second of those draftees, K.J. Hamler, has a hamstring issue and is not certain to play. This will leave ex-Alabama star Jerry Jeudy in the spotlight as a key Drew Lock target. Jeudy drew immense praise from ESPN’s Todd McShay, who called him the best route runner to enter the draft this century.
WEEK 1: vs. Titans, 10:10 p.m. ET Monday
Texans need more from expensive wideout cadre
Bill O’Brien absorbed a fusillade of attacks on his GM acumen when he traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, and the second-year Texans front office boss since observed Hopkins’ dominant Arizona debut. The Texans are paying an incredible amount for their top four post-Hopkins receivers — Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills. Houston’s wideout group ranks fourth ($32.9 million) in terms of 2020 cap hits and includes just one Pro Bowl (Cobb in 2014) in 26 combined seasons. None of the non-Fuller trio surpassed 25 yards against the Chiefs, who will not be the best secondary the Texans play.
TEXANS GRADE: D-plus | NEXT: vs. Ravens (Sun.)
Cornerback setbacks to test Chiefs
Having already lost Kendall Fuller in free agency, the Chiefs have Bashaud Breeland out due to a suspension until October. No. 1 cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a broken hand in Week 1 and underwent surgery. While Ward may attempt to play with a cast, corner is the Chiefs’ weakest spot. They did receive a solid effort from fourth-round rookie L’Jarius Sneed on Thursday. Sneed being effective would certainly qualify as a “rich get richer” development, but the defending Super Bowl champions will need more quality work from their pass rush to compensate. The Ravens loom in two weeks.
CHIEFS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: at Chargers (Sun.)