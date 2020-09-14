NFL threatens discipline against coaches not wearing masks on sidelines

With Week 1 games set to finish up on Monday night, the NFL is cracking down on its various coronavirus protocols.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the NFL sent a memo to teams on Monday morning to remind coaches that they must wear face coverings at all times while on the sidelines during games, threatening discipline for those who don’t comply.

“Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

The memo came from executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and was in response to many coaches not following the rules during the first Sunday of the 2020 campaign.

As an example, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could often be seen with his mask pulled down around his chin on Sunday night while Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wore his mask correctly the entire game.

The NFL’s protocol requires all people with bench access, except for players, to wear masks at all times. Coaches are allowed to wear a mask, neck gaiter or face shield.

With the coronavirus still spreading around the United States, it’s imperative that coaches follow the league’s protocols if they want to play a full season.

We’ll see if coaches follow the rules better on “Monday Night Football” following the league’s warning.