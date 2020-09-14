Newmarch House resident tests false positive for COVID-19

Epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws said the false positive result is not uncommon, and facilities should be prepared for these outcomes.

“This patient shouldn’t pose any risk to any other resident there,” Prof McLaws told Today.

“It’s not uncommon that people have a very weak result for many weeks, sometimes some patients have a weak positive result months afterwards and it often depends on how sick they were the first round.”

Prof McLaws said the tests look for remnants of the virus.

“So this virus may not be alive when it’s found.”

She said the test can’t identify if the virus is a current or past infection, or if it was just “a remnant” of having had the virus.

Residents of aged care facilities remained “very vulnerable”.

Newmarch House said in a statement “we are all relieved” the result was negative.

“We are continuing our precautions and retaining our infection control procedures and other protocols for the being.

“Residents and families will be updated on the latest information and we will continue to speak to them directly.”

Last night, NSW Health told said the patient’s result was a “weak positive”, which “reflects past infection”.

“It is not uncommon for patients who have recovered from past infection to have a positive result,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“These patients are not infectious, and do not represent a risk to the community.

“A cause for this resident’s symptom, unrelated to COVID-19, has been identified and is being managed.”

Over a two month period this year, coronavirus turmoil was seen at Newmarch House, with 19 people killed, and 37 residents and 34 staff infected.

The outbreak was one of the deadliest periods of the COVID-19 pandemic seen in Australia.

On June 15, NSW Health declared that outbreak —believed to have been sparked by an infected staff member who worked multiple times with extremely mild symptoms — over.

The response from Anglicare and government bodies has since been harshly criticised after new infections continued to appear more than two weeks into a full lockdown of the home.

Family members of some of the elderly residents who died during the outbreak are now preparing to launch a class action against operators, Anglicare.

